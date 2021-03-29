Human Rights, legal-Judicial

A Police investigation team has moved to the incident site wherein two youths died in a scuffle at a fair organized on the occasion of Holi festival.

The team headed by Baglung District Police Chief and Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Bahadur Palli Magar is heading to the site at Badigad rural municipality-10, Darling Baldedhuri in Baglung.

The 11-member team under the command of Magar has set out to Burtibang for investigation, shared DSP of District Police Office, Baglung, Ikwal Hwari.

Two youths died in course of a gang fight between the two groups on Sunday afternoon. A team headed by Police Inspector had reached the site last night.

Prakash Kunwar, 36, and Deepak Damai, 34, of Nisikhola rural municipality-7 died in course of the deadly gang fight emerged from a minor dispute.

The bodies of Kunwar and Damai were taken to Burtibang primary health post for postmortem last night, Inspector Hwari said.

The dead bodies were found around 500 metres down from a cliff. Search for other disappeared is also going on.

Deceased Kunwar is the Baglung district member of the Nepali Congress. The scuffle took place while celebrating Holi festival on Sunday afternoon. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal