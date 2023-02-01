General

The Baglung-Pokhara section of the Mid Hill Highway is to be closed for eight hours a day citing the upgradation of the road.

Vehicles along the route would remain off the road in the Baglung-Pokhara section as the road widening campaign is expedited, the Mid Hill Highway Project said.

According to the Project, the road would remain closed from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm and 9:00 pm to 1:00 am every day.

The Project Office said that a provision has been arranged to run those the halted vehicles in an interval of 30 minutes.

Currently, the upgradation jobs are taking place from Hari Chowk to Yamdi bridge of Pokhara.

Chief of Mid Hill Highway Project Office, Kushma, Narayan Dutta Bhandari said that the operation of vehicles is managed considering the security issues.

He added that the riders are asked to use alternative routes during the time.

Source: National News Agency Nepal