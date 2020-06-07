General

Baglung, a district in Gandaki State has decided to promote local produces and therefore banned the import of vegetables and fruits from outside the district.

A discussion held between the district-based fruits and vegetables suppliers and the Baglung Municipality on Saturday agreed to impose a ban on the import of vegetables from other districts and outside the country. The district has put a ban on the import of fruits since the third week of May due to fear of coronavirus infection.

The local government decided to sort out complaints of vegetable and fruits suppliers whose business has been affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

Municipality Mayor Janak Raj Poudel said the district’s production was enough to meet the internal demand and there was no need to import vegetables and fruits outside from the district. The decision would obviously promote the local production and we would have less risk of pesticides, he said.

The meeting also decided to implement safety measures in the transportation of produces. The meeting has extended timeline for the sale and distribution of vegetables and fruits. Now suppliers are allowed to open shops from 7:00am to10:00am in the morning and 4:00 to 8:00 pm in the evening.

Source: National News Agency