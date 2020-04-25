General

Nineteen years old Anshu Sapkota of Baglung municipality-4, who was being treated for coronavirus infection at Dhawalagiri Hospital, has recovered and returned home after treatment.

The Hospital discharged her at 10 pm on Friday after she tested negative to coronavirus in the fifth and sixth successive tests. ” She is in good health and we have asked her to stay in isolation at home for two weeks,” Hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Shailendra BK Pokharel said.

Sapkota said she has been able to overcome the deadly coronavirus because of her will power and the care of doctors and health workers.

“I am very happy and I would like to thank all who supported me. I got excellent care at hospital as well as the love from my family and relatives,” an exuberant Sapkota said after her discharge and while heading home.

Sapkota had arrived Nepal from Belgium via Doha of Qatar by a Qatar Air QR 652 flight on March 17. Coronavirus infection was found in her on March 28 and she has returned home after staying in isolation ward at the hospital after 28 days.

Another woman, 65-year-old Mana Kumari Poudel, who came home from Belgium on the same plane with Sapkota, was also found infected with COVID-19. She has already returned home last Saturday after recovery.

Sapkota was the fifth coronavirus infected person of the country and the first such case in Baglung district while Poudel was the sixth patient in the country and the second case in Baglung. The district has no coronavirus cases now with both the patients recuperating.

Source: National News Agency