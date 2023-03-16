Key Issues

Bagmati Province Chief Minister Shalikram Jammakattel will be seeking a vote of confidence on coming March 22.

A session of the Bagmati Province Assembly has been summoned for 3:00 pm in the given date for the same, according to PA secretariat chief secretary Krishnahari Khadka.

The Bagmati Province government has been in minority with the decision of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party to call back its three ministers from the government and withdrew its support to the government few weeks ago.

The provincial government was formed on January 10 following an alliance among the CPN (UML), CPN (Maoist Centre) and the RPP. Now it has only the ministers from two parties: Maoist Centre and the UML.

Source: National News Agency Nepal