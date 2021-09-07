General

Bagmati Province’s Chief Minister Astalaxmi Shakya has expressed her commitment to forging a collaboration between the provincial government and the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

In a discussion held with the team of RSS led by its general manager Siddaraj Rai at the office of the Chief Minister in Hetauda on Tuesday, CM Shakya commended RSS’s notable role in informing and educating the public.

Vowing utmost support from the provincial development to the RSS in its institutional development, CM Shakya said that more discussions and consultations would be held in coming days for the greater good of the only state-owned news agency in the country.

Similarly, Bagmati Province’s Minister for Internal Affairs and Planning Keshavraj Pandey shared that a commitment letter was already prepared regarding providing necessary support from the provincial government to the RSS for developing the organization into a more capable and strong institution.

RSS GM Rai said that the RSS had been disseminating the news relating to the government’s activities, development works and information of public importance in a factual and truthful manner. Rai appealed for collaboration between the Bagmati Province government and the RSS for its institutional development.

Source: National News Agency Nepal