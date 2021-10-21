Key Issues

Chief Minister of Bagmati Astalaxmi Shakya will seek a confidence vote on October 27. The voting will take place in the meeting of the Province Assembly on October 27, said Speaker of the Province Assembly Sanu Kumar Shrestha.

Election was earlier scheduled to take place in the PA meeting on Thursday. But it could not happen as the meeting took place late, said Krishna Hari Khadka, chief of the Province Assembly Secretariat.

Meanwhile, CM Shakya urged all lawmakers to vote for her beyond political interests, which she said means to safeguard the Constitution and democracy.

Source: National News Agency Nepal