Deliberations have begun on the policy and programme of the Bagmati province government for the fiscal year 2021/22 at the province assembly today. Taking part in the deliberations, ruling party lawmakers argued that the policy and programme has incorporated relevant issues to be addressed in the upcoming year budget.

As many as 45 lawmakers have expressed their views on the policy and programme today. On the occasion, lawmakers have suggested the governments incorporate short term and long term plans so as to control the pandemic and lay emphasis on infrastructure development projects in the province.

They have stressed on managing the anti-COVID vaccines to all. Lawmakers have suggested the government manage free education to the children who lost their parents due to COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

However, opposition party lawmakers have stated that the government failed to deliver good governance and proper treatment to the public in this critical hours caused by coronavirus infection. Ruling party lawmakers, including Rajendar Pandey, Munu Sigdel, Narayan Bahadur Silwal, Ratna Prasad Dhakal, Shanti Prasad Poudel, Hiranath Khatiwada, Keshav Sthapit, Rajkaji Maharjan, Jeevan Khadka, Sita Adhikari, Sita Lama among others have floated their suggestions in the meeting.

Likewise, lawmakers from the opposition parties, including Shalikram Jamakattel, Yuvraj Dulal, Buddhiman Majhi, Kumari Moktan Ram Lal Mahato, Prem Bahadur Pulami and Jeevan Dangol have criticized the policy ad programmes. -----

Source: National News Agency Nepal