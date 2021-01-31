Key Issues

The seventh session meeting of Bagmati Provincial Assembly is beginning from Monday, according to the Provincial Assembly Secretariat.

Discussions would begin on no confidence motion proposal registered against Chief Minister Dormani Poudel in the meeting, said Chief Secretary at the Secretariat, Krishna Hari Khadka.

The meeting held on January 20 and 22 was postponed after holding a minor discussion over the no confidence motion against Poudel.

Likewise, Chief of Bagmati Province Bishnu Prasad Prasain today released a book 'Pradesh Sabha Darpan' published by Province Assembly Secretariat.

The book has incorporated different bills and proposals presented in the sixth session.

On the third anniversary of the Bagmati Provincial Assembly, Province Chief Prasain, Chief Minister Poudel and Speaker of Bagmati Province Assembly Sanu Kumar Shrestha honoured seven provincial assembly members, who attended the assembly meeting regularly.

On the occasion, Prasain pointed out the need of moving ahead by collaborating among all political parties to build infrastructures of development and economic prosperity keeping the people in centre.

Similarly, Chief Minister Poudel opined that the province government has played remarkable roles to maintain law and order, to make people self-dependent on infrastructures of development and to maintain good-governance.

Saying the members registering no confidence motion would again make review on their move, he mentioned that political parties should not seek alternative to the republican system.

Likewise, Speaker Shrestha said that the province assembly has been practicing to make federalism and republic alive by adopting the sentiments of the constitution, adding that 59 different bills were certified in three years.

Likewise, opposition leader in province assembly Indra Bahadur Baniya of Nepali Congress said that the province assembly has given emphasis on different bills and policy by grasping the aspirations of indigenous nationalities and Dalit community.

Meanwhile, the winter session of Province 1 has been scheduled on February 7, according to Secretary at the Province Assembly Secretariat, Gopal Prasad Parajuli. The session began on January 20 was postponed until further notice as the meeting was conducted only for three minutes.

