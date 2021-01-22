General

The seventh meeting of the Bagmati Province is resuming at 1:00 pm today. The Province Assembly secretariat informed that the meeting being held today would initiate general discussion on no-confidence motion filed against Chief Minister Dormani Poudel.

Province Assembly Speaker Sanukumar Shrestha had held discussion with CM Poudel and parliamentary leaders of ruling NCP and forged agreement last night to resume the meeting today, according to Province Assembly Secretariat Secretary Krishna Hari Khadka.

Source: National News Agency Nepal