The ongoing seventh session of the Bagmati provincial assembly ended today. The province chief Bishnu Prasad Prasain, on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers of the province, prorogued the session of the provincial assembly.

With this decision, the house session will be ended effectively from 12 PM today.

According to province assembly secretariat chief Krishna Hari Khadka, the house session remained postponed since April 15.

