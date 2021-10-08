General

Chief of Bagmati Province, Yadav Chandra Sharma has summoned the Province Assembly session as per the Article 201 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal and on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers of the Province. The session will convene at 3 pm on October 10.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Asta Laxmi Shakya on October 6 had decided to recommend the Province Chief for summoning the Assembly session.

With this, the 109 Province Assembly members have been urged to attend the Province Assembly meeting, Province Assembly Information Officer Sundar Panta said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal