Bagmati Province Chief Bishnu Prasad Prasai has authenticated six bills. Province Assembly Speaker Sanu Kumar Shrestha shared the information at the first meeting of the 7th session of Bagmati Province on Wednesday.

Chief Prasai has authenticated the bills as per the Article 201 (2) of the Nepal Constitution, Speaker Shrestha further informed.

The bills authenticated are the bill made to amend the Province Economic Work Procedure Act, 2074; bill to manage environment protection; bill to respect, protect and behave inter-province residents; bill to amend some province acts; bill to ensure good governance within the province and a bill on the management of province police service.

The meeting of the Bagmati Province Assembly has been postponed until another notice. In the first meeting of the 7th session on Wednesday, Chief Minister Dormani Poudel and parliamentary party leaders of all parties had made their best wishes remarks. Date for the next meeting is uncertain.

It may be noted that the province lawmakers close to Prachanda-Madhav Group have challenged Chief Minister Poudel to win trust in the province assembly and demanded division of votes in the proposal of no-confidence motion.

The 7th session that started after six months was postponed following its first meeting on Wednesday. The province assembly meeting has become uncertain after the lawmakers of own party, Nepal Communist Party, registered a no-confidence motion against CM Poudel.

At the onset of the meeting, the parliamentary party leaders of the political parties representing the province assembly had accused Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli of dissolving the parliament against the letter and spirit of the constitution.

The 110-member Bagmati Province Assembly comprises 80 members from NCP, 22 from Nepali Congress, three from Bibeksheel Party, two each from Nepal Majdur Kisan Party and Rashtriya Prajatantra Party and one from then Naya Shakti Party. ----

Source: National News Agency Nepal