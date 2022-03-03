General

The Bagmati province government has decided to disburse over Rs 46.84 million from equalization grant for the local level-initiated plans that has remained incomplete.

A cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to provide the budget to 25 rural municipalities for the completion of plans and projects that remained incomplete due to adverse effect of COVID-19, informed Bagmati Province Spokesperson and Minister for Internal Affairs and Law, Krishna Khanal.

Likewise, the meeting informed that the province government has approved the ‘Province Government Public Expenditure Criteria, 2078’ and also developed work procedure to bring it into effect.

Spokesperson Khanal said the work procedure was developed to bring uniformity in the spending by ministries.

Likewise, the meeting granted approval for the ongoing works under the Province Infrastructure Partnership Programme.

Source: National News Agency Nepal