Minister for Economic Affairs and Planning of the Bagmati Province, Kailash Prasad Dhungel, has reaffirmed his commitment to prioritize prevention and control of COVID-19 and to treat the infected ones in the new budget, policy and programme.

Talking to Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) at his office today, Minister Dhungel shared that the policy and programme for new fiscal year 2021/22 to be presented within May 9 or 10 will introduce economic stimulus to COVID-19 patients and their families.

Furthermore, the provincial government will also underscore construction of physical infrastructures in all its 13 districts. A taskforce will be formed very soon for facilitation of COVID-19 test and treatment in 10 districts in the Province, shared Dhungel.

According to him, establishment of oxygen plants, upgradation of Hospitals with HDU, ventilators and ICU facilities among others are atop the agenda of the provincial government.

The provincial government has also prioritized distribution of relief packages and economic stimulus to the COVID-19 patients with special focus on the impoverished and Dalit communities.

The new plan and policies will also underscore national pride projects and quality enhancement of the education sector, he said. Plan and policies also include promotion of agriculture sector and making the province self-sufficient in dairy products and meat.

The new budget for the Province, estimated to be over Rs 54 billion, for the new fiscal year will be allocated impartially and proportionately as well as in respect of the sentiments of the opposition parties, he assured.

Source: National News Agency Nepal