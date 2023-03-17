Games

The Bagmati province government has decided to award the Nepali cricketers who gave their outstanding performance in the ICC World Cup League-2 being qualified for the 2023 One-day Men's World Cup qualifiers.

The Province government has announced to award the players with a cash prize of Rs 100 thousand each. According to province government spokesperson and the minister for economic affairs and planning, Jagannath Thapaliya, the award is for a historic achievement of Nepali cricketers and for their encouragement.

In the final match held at the Tribhuvan University cricket stadium on Thursday, Nepal defeated the UAE by 9 runs on Duckworth-Lewis method.

In the points table, Nepal ended up third among seven countries just a point more than Namibia to book the ticket to Zimbabwe for the global qualifiers.

Source: National News Agency Nepal