General

Bagmati Province government is going to bring higher-education act immediately.

At a programme organised to handover the newly constructed building of Bhutandevi Secondary School at Hetauda sub-metropolitan city, Chief Minister of Bagmati province, Dormani Poudel, shared that province higher-education act would be tabled in next meeting of Bagmati province assembly.

It is said that the act has incorporated the provision of establishing open-university as well as one university in each district.

He added, "Now there is no lack of any type of physical infrastructures like bench and desk. Quality of education should be increased in this situation."

Saying nurses, health assistants and doctors would be produced through Madan Bhandari Academy of Health Sciences in Hetauda, the Chief Minister said that they would provide support to run classes of Bachelors in engineering at Bhutandevi School.

Meanwhile, Hetauda sub-metropolitan city has decided to add Rs 7,440 monthly to the salary provided by the government to the teachers of Early Childhood Development Centre.

The government has been providing Rs 6,000 salary to teachers and assistant working at ECDC. With the decision, the monthly salary of teachers and assistants working at ECDC has reached Rs 13,450. There are 95 teacher and assistants in ECDC in Hetauda sub-metropolitan city.

Source: National News Agency Nepal