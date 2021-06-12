General

Bagmati Province government has passed the policy and programmes of fiscal year 2021/22 with majority votes. The Province Assembly held on Friday and Saturday had intensively discussed the policy and programmes.

The proposal presented for the amendment of the policy and progarmmes was rejected by the majority votes. Lawmakers Ramesh Poudel, Narottam Baidya, Rajani Jonchchhe Amatya, Pukar Maharjan, Bijaya KC, Shobha Shakya, Ratna Dhakal, Sita Adhikari and Surendra Raj Gorsai had presented the amendment proposal in the meeting.

President of the Industry, Tourism and Environment Committee Rama Ale had presented the third annual report of the committee-2078 and senior most member of the Finance and Development Committee Angdendi Lama presented the third report of the committee-207in the meeting on Saturday.

The Assembly will meet again on June 15.

Source: National News Agency Nepal