The Bagmati Province Higher Education Act, 2078 has come into implementation. With the law coming into effect, the Province government has put forward necessary actions.

The first meeting of the Province Higher Education Council presided over by Chief Minister Rajendra Prasad Pandey on Sunday decided to emphatically carry out further works for the implementation of the law, shared spokesperson of Ministry of Social Development, Rudrahari Bhandari.

It may be noted that the Province Assembly had enacted the law on last March 28.

Meanwhile, Birgunj and Makawanpur-based chamber of commerce and industry have signed a memorandum of understanding for trade expansion and mutual coordination and collaboration.

The MoU was reached to univocally raise the issues related to trade and business and take effective role to reach out their voice to the stakeholders and authorities. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal