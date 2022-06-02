Key Issues

The Bagmati Province Assembly has passed with the majority the policy and programmes for the fiscal year, 2079/80 on Thursday. The province assembly meeting passed the policy and programmes.

Major opposition and other nine members of the Province Assembly had registered their proposals for the amendment on the policy and programmes. Seven from CPN UML and one each from BibeksheelSajha, and Nepal Workers and Peasant Party registered the amendment proposals.

However, the amendment proposals were rejected by the majority of Assembly members. The policy and programme was presented by Province Chief Yadav Chandra Sharma on May 30.

Source: National News Agency Nepal