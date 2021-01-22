Games, sports

Bagmati Province and Province 1 have become victorious in separate matches played under the Prime Minister Cup One Day Cricket Tournament.

Bagmati Province defeated Province 2 by six wickets and Province 1 beat Karnali Province by 59 runs.

Elected to bat first after winning the toss, Province 2 made 179 runs in 48.2-overs at the loss of all wickets. In the chase of victory target of 180 runs, Bagmati achieved the target in 48.2-overs losing four wickets. The match was held at the Mulpani Cricket Ground.

For Bagmati Province, Prithu Baskota remained unbeaten on 53 for 75 balls. He hit one six and four fours. Likewise, Bibhatsu Thapa made 47 runs, Akash Thapa 32 and Ishan Pandey 15.

For Province 2, Hari Shankar Shah took two wickets and Bishal Susaling and Kumar Thapa one each.

Bibek Yadav made highest 66 runs for 74 balls for Province 2. He hit three sixes and three boundaries.

Gautam KC Airee claimed four wickets for Bagmati Province. Likewise, Ram Naresh Giri, Nandan Yadav, Tilak Bhandari and Bipin Acharya took one each.

Similarly, elected to bat first after winning the toss, Province 1 hit 215 runs. Chasing down the 116 runs target, Karnali Province was restricted to only 156 runs in 35-overs losing all wickets. The match was organised at Kirtipur-based Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground.

For Province 1, Captain Siddhanta Lohani hit highest 66 runs. Likewise, Shuva Shankar Urab and Minas Thapa contributed 36 and 25 each. Rabindra Shahi claimed three wickets for Karnali Province and Dinesh Adhikari and Anuj Chunara two each.

For Karnali Province Bipin Rawal made highest 47 runs. Minas Thapa took five wickets for Province 1, Dipesh Kandel three and Manoj Tamang two.

Source: National News Agency Nepal