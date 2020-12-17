General

Speaker of the Bagmati Province, Sanukumar Shrestha distributed blankets to 425 families of Makawanpur’s remote Kailash rural municipality under the province on Wednesday.

He distributed the blankets to the households of ward 3, 4, 9 and 10 of the rural municipality at a programme organized by Child Development Programme Nepal with support from KFHI.

The blankets were distributed to the elderly people,, helpless and poor people of the rural municipality.

On the occasion, Speaker Shrestha said it was the shared responsibility of all sides to protect indignant citizens from chilling cold.

Child Development Programme Nepal, a social organization, has engaged its activities in wards 3, 4, 9 and 10 of the rural municipality. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal