The ninth session of the Bagmati Provincial Assembly (PA) is taking place at 1:00 pm today. According to the PA Secretary Krishna Hari Khadka, prior to this, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee under the Provincial Assembly will take place at 11:30 am. The BAC meeting has been called by Speaker Sanu Kumar Shrestha to discuss resumption of the halted PA session, it has been said. This meeting will set an agenda for the PA meeting.

The PA session has been halted since Chief Minister Rajendra Prasad Pandey won the vote of confidence some one and a half months ago.

Source: National News Agency Nepal