Bagmati provincial government has spent 65 per cent of its total budget allocated in the previous fiscal year, 2020/21, an increment as compared to the FY, 2019/20.

Of over Rs 51.4 billion allocated in the FY, more than Rs 33.5 billion has been spent, said Rajendra Pandey, account officer at the provincial treasury and account control office, Hetauda.

The FY, 2019/20 saw the spending of 59 per cent budget. Similarly in the FY, 2018/19, 60.7 per cent of the total allocated budget was spent and only 26.41 per cent was spent in the FY, 2017/18.

Of over Rs 319 million allocated for the province legislature, more than Rs 202 million was spent.

Similarly of more than Rs 77 million released for the public service in the province, over Rs 48 million was made use.

More than Rs 9 million of over Rs 17 million allocated for the Office of Chief Attorney was spent.

Also of over Rs 773 million set aside for the Office of Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers, more than Rs 232 was made use.

Of more than Rs 162 million distributed for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Planning, over Rs 64 million was spent.

Source: National News Agency Nepal