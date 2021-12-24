General

Chief Minister of Bagmati Province Rajendra Pande has expanded his cabinet for the fourth time. Three ministers and three ministers of state have been added on Friday.

The newly appointed ministers took the oath of office and secrecy at an event organised in the Office of Chief of the Province. With this, the Cabinet has 18 members.

The newly appointed ministers- all from the Nepali Congress, are Minister for Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Balaram Paudel, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Milan Babu Shrestha and Minister for Culture and Tourism Dipendra Shrestha, Minister of State for Physical Infrastructure Development Santa Bahadur Praja, Minister of State for Health, Kalpana Nepali and Minister of State for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Rajani Amatya Jonchhe.

Source: National News Agency Nepal