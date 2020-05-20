Key Issues

Chief of the Bagmati State, Bishnu Prasai, has summoned the budget session of the State Assembly. The State Chief called the Sixth session at 2 pm on May 25 at the State government’s recommendation, law officer at the State Chief’s secretariat Rajesh Kumar Tamang said.

State-1 Assembly session to convene on May 27

Meanwhile, Chief of State-1, Somnath Adhikari Pyasi has summoned the Sixth Session of the State Assembly at 2 pm on May 27. This is also the budget session of the Assembly.

The State Chief called the Assembly meeting in accordance with Article 183 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal and on the recommendation of the State government, the State Chief’s secretariat stated in a press note on Tuesday.

Source: National News Agency