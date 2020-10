General

Bahmati State Chief Bishnu Prasai has been diagnosed with coronavirus infection. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. He had arrived his home at Mechinagar, Jhapa from Hetauda-based State Chief Office for Dashain celebrations.

State Chief Prasai said that he grew mild symptoms such as body ache and sweating for the past five days and his health now is normal. He is staying at home isolation. His son has also contracted the virus infection.

Source: National News Agency Nepal