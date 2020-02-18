General

The Bagmati State Government is to distribute truck, tractors and pick-up vehicles to the farmers practicing farming in big plot of land and producing large amount of agricultural produce.

The Agricultural Development Directorate Hetauda under the ministry of the land management, agriculture and cooperatives of the State Government has stated that it would also distribute large agricultural implements to the farmers.

The State Government would distribute transport truck, tractor and pick-up van with 50 percent investment of farmers.

In this connection, the Directorate has also selected the names of 13 farmers throughout the State who will be receiving the State grant.

Among the selected farmers, eight will get pick-up trucks, two farmers will get tractors and three carrier trucks.

Director of the Directorate Rabindra Bahadur Pradhan said this measure by the State Government is for encouraging the farmers to make them self-sufficient in agricultural products.

According to him, the farmers eligible for this facility should be engaged in vegetable, fruits or cereal crop cultivation in at least 400 ropanis land.

Source: National News Agency Nepal