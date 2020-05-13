General

The Churiyamai transit point on the East-West Highway which is the entry point to Bagmati State from State-2 is to be closed from today. The Makawanpur district COVID-19 prevention command post decided to close the movement of people and vehicles to Hetauda via Churiyamai transit after the spread of coronavirus infection in districts of State-2 adjoining the Bagmati province.

A special meeting of the stakeholders was organised here on Tuesday at the initiation of Makawanpur District Coordination Committee chief Raghunath Khulal in the context of increasing number of coronavirus infected people and the spread of the disease in the neighbouring districts as well.

Khulal said the stakeholders’ meeting decided to make the lockdown more stringent through the Command Post.

Meanwhile, the Command Post at its meeting on Tuesday has decided to intensify the security check and make it stringent at transit points with other districts as well. It has decided to allow grocery and cooking gas shops to operate till 9 am. Similarly, the medicine, veterinary and agricultural goods shops will be allowed to open the whole day.

However, the meat shops and vegetable market would be completely shut from tomorrow and the banks would be allowed to open from 10 am to 3 pm by maintaining social distancing.

Mayor of Hetaudua Sub-Metropolitan City, Hari Bahadur Mahat, who was present in the meeting, said decision has been made to check the movement of people through the jungle in the Chure region of Hetauda as people were found sneaking into Hetauda from the Tarai districts via this forest.

Source: National News Agency