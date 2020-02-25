Human Rights, legal-Judicial

After the Supreme Court issued order to the governments not to provide monetary incentive as salary to the people's representatives, the Bagmati State has decided to amend the related law to provide the incentives.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers in Bagmati State made this decision on Tuesday. The State government took decision to amend the law so that the local level representatives from 13 districts across the State would be provided incentives.

Although the representatives were earlier provided money as salary with the formulation of law, it would now provide only allowances, said Minister for Finance and Planning Kailash Prasad Dhungel.

Act on Incentives for Local Level Representatives, 2075 would be amended for it. The incentives would be provided under various headings to the people's representatives at District Coordination Committee, Metropolitan city, municipalities and rural municipalities.

Source: National News Agency Nepal