The Bagmati State government is to run the State University in the coming fiscal year. It has already set up legal and institutional structures to run academic programme, as mentioned in the budget estimates for the fiscal year 2020/21.

It addition to this the State government is also providing scholarship to girl students in the State who are willing to acquire higher education, under its slogan ‘Wish of Bagmati State, Higher Education for daughters/daughters-in-law’.

The State government’s policy and programme also lays special emphasis to skills-oriented and employment-oriented education to promote entrepreneurship in the youths. Youth leadership development, vocational skills enhancement, employment and self-employment and entrepreneurship promotion will be emphasized under the initiative, the Ministry of Social Development has said.

Similarly, the government is preparing to mobilize students who have completed bachelor’s degree as volunteers for a maximum of one year in the prescribed local level or agency. This will be done based on an agreement between the state government and the Universities. This is mentioned under ‘State government education institution collaboration programme’ in the annual policy and programmes of the State.

Source: National News Agency