General

The budget session of the Bagmati State Assembly has been scheduled for June 12.

Chief whip of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Parliamentary Party, Keshav Raj Pandey shared that discussion would be held on principles and prioritized areas of the budget, national pride projects, development and construction activities, agro production, education, health and employment in the session to be held on June 13.

Similarly, the Bagmati State’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2020/21 would be released on June 14. The sixth meeting of the Bagmati State Assembly held earlier had passed the policy and programme for the upcoming fiscal year. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal