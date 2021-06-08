General

The Bahini Educare Foundation has provided relief packages to a total of 100 labourers losing their jobs during the prohibitory order imposed due to second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The relief packages including food items were distributed to the daily wagers at Pokhara Metropolis, ward no 23.

Foundation’s director Surendra Pariyar shared that the initiation was taken by journalist Bhanu Parajuli for the relief packages for which the Foundation provided monetary support.

Each beneficiary received 25-kg of rice, 5-kg of lentil as well as safety gears such as surgical masks and soap.

Ward chair Bishnu Prasad Parajuli thanked the Foundation for its ‘humanitarian assistance’ at the time of health crisis like this. The relief packages had brought some respite to those daily wagers bearing the brunt of stay-at-home order enforced to contain COVID-19.

On the occasion, ward chair Bishnu Prasad Parajuli has announced to provide Rs 100,000 for installation of oxygen plant at the Paschimanchal Regional Hospital in Pokhara.

Source: National News Agency Nepal