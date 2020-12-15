General

The Nepali Embassy for Bahrain has objected to the news published in the Tuesday online edition of ‘Nepal Times’ citing Bahrain.

Issuing a press release on Tuesday, the embassy has cautioned one and all to the truthfulness of the news noting the dissemination of baseless news would potentially affect the labour relations between the two countries.

In a press release, the embassy has stated that Raj Kuamr BK, Krishna Bahadur Pariyar and Dum Bahadur Sunuwar of Gorkha, Myagdi and Arghakhanchi districts who entered Bahrain after obtaining work permit from Nepal for Yongjing Company had demanded transfer to other companies without complying with the contractual obligation.

The second company had ousted them from job due to the provision that the workers shall not be released without completing a year of tenure in the company. The embassy also clarified that the NRNA had sheltered them in Nepali Club during the night and handed over to the embassy..

The Nepali embassy had obtained approval and power of attorney from them for completing the legal process. In the statement, the embassy said that it had provided all the assistances required for the Nepali workers facing hassles in Bahrain. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal