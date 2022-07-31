General

A total of 189 people have gone missing from Baitadi that shares its border with India.

According to the district police spokesperson inspector Lokraj Joshi, police reported 189 cases of people missing in the past three years, and of them, 130 were found.

As he said, the number of missing was 45 in the fiscal year 2076-77 BS (2019-20), 60 in the following FY followed by 84 in the last FY. Of those vanishing, most were women and girls.

According to the Police Chief Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ramesh Pal, missing cases of women and girls are on the rise in the district in recent years. Domestic violence is one of the causes behind the increasing missing cases, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal