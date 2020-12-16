General

The district administration here has decided to take stringent action against those involved in black-marketing and defrauding consumers. Even the legal case will be filed on the basis of severity of the fraud- violation of Food Act and regulation.

Assistant Chief District Officer Lokendra Singh Negi informed that four cases on fraud and black-marketing were filed at the District Administration Office Baitadi in the current fiscal year. "Verdict was delivered on two cases while two others are under consideration," he said, adding a sweet trader and a hotelier were filed Rs 5,000 each. Two other cases were also related to food stuff.

During the market monitoring, 27 samples were collected and among which, seven were found non-standard after the test at laboratory.

Negi further said four traders were fined on the spot with Rs 7,500 each during the joint market monitoring. The food stuffs worth nearly one million but nonstandard were destroyed after market monitoring.

First round of market inspection was conducted in all local levels except Shivanath Rural Municipality and Pancheshwor Rural Municipality. The monitoring would be given continuity within some days, said DAO, Baitadi.

Meanwhile, a trader here destroyed the date-expired drinks worth Rs 100 thousand on his own. Raghubir Thapa, doing business at Jhulaghat on Nepal-India border, destroyed the date-expired drinks.

Chairman of Jhulaghat market management committee Lavadev Joshi informed that date for the use of many food stuffs expired due to long hoard during lockdown.

Source: National News Agency Nepal