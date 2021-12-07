General

The District Administration Office, Tanahun, has ordered the closure of a bakery industry at Dumre bazaar in Bandipur rural municipality-1 on charge of producing substandard goods.

Rajneesh Bakery Industry was ordered to close after it was found using rotten and inedible goods for bakery production during a monitoring on Monday.

Chief District Officer Chitrangat Baral said that the industry is locked now for using substandard goods and operating the business without registering the enterprise.

The administration has increased the tasks of monitoring of late as complaints were heard about the administration's monitoring job getting active only in the festivities.

The CDO-led team also monitored sweet houses, groceries, fresh houses, fruit shops and other shops in Dumre bazaar.

Likewise, the enterprises run without being registered are asked to get registered in time.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY RSS