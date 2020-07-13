Health & Safety

Bakulahar Hospital in Ratnanagar of eastern Chitwan has upgraded its health care services recently.

The hospital that offers direct health care services to the people of four municipalities from the eastern Chitwan has received the status of state-level hospital from the Bagmati State Government.

Bakulahar Hospital conducted a bile ducts surgery recently. Prior to this, it had offered service of caesarean section as well.

Hospital’s Chief Medical Superintendent DrBishowBandhuBagale said that a team led by surgeon Dipendra Mallik conducted the surgery of bile ducts of a 35-year-old woman from Chepang community.

According to DrBagale, the hospital will offer such services regularly now onward adding that services related to orthopedics would be given soon.

With the extended services, the hospital has now 50 beds and five consultant doctors.

DrBagale shared that intensive care units and post operative care services would be begun in the near future.

Source: National News Agency Nepal