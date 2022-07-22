Key Issues

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said the country has witnessed balanced development of literature, art, philosophy and culture of all communities along with the political changes in the country. Addressing the presentation ceremony of 'BP Koirala National Award -2078' held today at the Prime Minister's residence, Baluwatar, he assured that the state will support in honoring the individuals who have contributed in various fields of the country.

Prime Minister Deuba on the occasion lauded the incomparable contribution made by the nation's hero BP Koirala to the growth of Nepali language and literature and mentioned that the honor given by the state will give more encouragement to the artists.

"BP Koirala was not only a political thinker and analyst, but also an excellent creator of Nepali language and literature, a popular storyteller and novelist. For the change of society, Koirala made both politics and literature his field of work and became a popular and well-known personality of his time," Deuba said.

The Prime Minister also expressed his belief that the honors and awards will inspire everyone to work towards political reforms in the country and to establish and strengthen the rights of the people and bring about positive changes in the society through the creation of good literature.

On the occasion, Minister for Tourism Jeevan Ram Shrestha praised people's leader B.P. Koirala, a towering figure of the country's democratic movements, as an ideal personality. It was the responsibility of the state to recall his contribution to Nepal's politics, history, society and literature. So the award has been established in his memory, he said.

The Tourism Ministry honoured three artists and an organisation with the B.P. Koirala National Award, 2078.

In political philosophy category, Puroshottam Basnet bagged the award and in literature category, Dr Bishnu Bibhu Ghimire and Dr Dhurba Chandra Gautam were honoured.

Prime Minister Deuba presented the award that carries a purse of Rs 100,000 each.

Source: National News Agency Nepal