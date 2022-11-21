General

District Election Office in Tehrathum has said it recorded 58.3 percent of turnouts in the election to the House of Representatives (HoR) and Provincial Assembly held on Sunday.

Following the completion of voting, the collection of ballot boxes has been intensified here. The vote counting will begin after holding an all-party meeting, said election officer, Niraj Sharma.

As per preliminary observation, a total of 41,956 votes were cast in the election. There are however a total of 71,933 voters in the district.

The election was held peacefully in Tehrathum where there were 57 polling stations and 94 voting centres.

Source: National News Agency Nepal