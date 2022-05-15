General

The ballot boxes from a polling station at Namkha Rural Municipality-6 have been brought to the vote counting centre at Yalbang by helicopter today. The ballot boxes from the polling booths at the Bhrikuti Primary School Jang, Sunkhani Primary School Halji and Tila have been brought. The local level election was held on Friday.

The ballot boxes could not be collected and brought to the vote counting centre as the road was blocked due to snowfall at Nyalu mountain pass.

The ballot boxes were brought to the vote counting centre at Yalbang, Namkha by a helicopter of the Nepali Army, the Chief Election Office Jagat Bahadur Poudel said. According to him, the counting of votes of the three ballot boxes brought today would be started by today evening.

Source: National News Agency Nepal