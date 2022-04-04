General

The printing of ballot paper for the May 13 local level election has begun from today.

In a routine press meet organized by the Election Commission of Nepal here today, spokesperson Shaligram Sharma shared that the ballot papers were printed in the Janak Education Materials Centre in Bhaktapur.

According to Sharma, a total of 1,940,000 ballot papers of 77 types and 23 rows will be printed for the upcoming local level election. He informed that ballot paper of 56 rows will be printed for Kathmandu district while 16 rows will be printed for Dolpa.

The Commission has already printed 180,000 set of sample ballot papers to facilitate the political parties in election campaign and for voter education.

The voter list can be obtained from the Commission paying Rs 7,000 for nationwide voter list and province level voter list for Rs 5,000. The official letter from political party is mandatory to obtain the voter list.

Similarly, the voter list of the district could be gained for Rs 3,000, Rs 1,000 for municipality level and Rs 500 for ward level. The official letter from political party or candidate vying in the election is mandatory to get electronic copy of the voter list.

The Commission said that it has already implemented directives relating to voter education, election training, vote counting among others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal