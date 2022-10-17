General

The ballot papers towards the proportional election system under the upcoming House of Representatives and Province Assembly elections have been transported to all the districts of three provinces.

The Election Commission said that the ballot papers towards the proportional system of election have been dispatched today to Dolakha, Ramechhap, Sindhupalchok, Kavrepalanchok, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur and Kathmandu districts of Bagmati province.

The ballot papers have been transported to all the election constituencies in all the districts of Province no 1, Madhes Province and Bagmati Province.

The EC said 22 million 225 thousand ballot papers towards proportional election system have been transported so far. There are 11 million 499 thousand ballot papers towards the Province Assembly and 10 million 726 thousand ballot papers foe the House of Representatives.

The EC said the ballot papers towards the proportional election system have already been supplied to Okhaldhunga, Solukhumbu, Khotang, Bhojpur, Sankhuwasabha, Dhankuta, Pancthar, Taplejung, Tehrathum, Ilam, Jhapa, Morang, Sunsari, Udayapur, Siraha, Saptari, Dhanusha, Mahottari, Nuwakot, Rasuwa, Dhading, Chitwan, Makawanpur, Bara, Parsa, Rautahat, Sarlahi and Sindhuli districts before this.

Source: National News Agency Nepal