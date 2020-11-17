General

The locals in Chapakot in Syangja district have come together and started commercial banana farming.

The farming is undertaken in communal level so as to create jobs and displace import of this vitamin and minerals-rich fruit.

A group of four farmers have initiated the farming leveraging their own skills and experience, informed Gopal Prasad Ghimire, one of the four farmers involved in the commercial farming of banana.

The other farmers are Gangadhar Gyawali, Mohonilal Gharti and Bhupraj Gharti who have registered an agriculture firm named ‘BFF Multipurpose Agriculture Firm’ and started their venture with the capital amount of Rs 700,000.

The group planted 1,500 saplings across 15 ropani of land. All the saplings of G-9 banana species were imported from India. The farmers are hopeful that the banana sapling planted this year could be useful in generating income for the next five years.

Source: National News Agency Nepal