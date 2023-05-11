Games

The third edition of four-nation Bangabandhu IHF

Trophy Women's (youth and junior) is all set to begin from Saturday (May 13)

at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city.

After a gap of seven years, Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) in

coordination with International Handball Federation (IHF) is all set to host

the IHF Trophy commemorating the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Eight teams including youth U-17 and junior U-19 from four countries --

India, Nepal, the Maldives and host Bangladesh -- will compete in the meet,

endorsed by IHF and organised by BHF.

The spectators will enjoy the matches of the tournament through online live

stream in 47 countries and also be telecasted in tournament's facebook page.

The tournament will begin with the inaugural match between India and Nepal at

12 pm.

Addressing at a press conference held today (Thursday) at Bangladesh Olympic

Association's auditorium, Bangladesh U-17 Youth Handball Team's Coach Dalia

Akter and U-19 Junior Handball Team's Coach Amzad Hossain were found

optimistic to snatch a respectable result for the country.

Dalia said: "We've got a little time to prepare the team than the previous.

However, I utmost tried to prepare the girls through training. Most player of

the team are young in age of 13-14 and they assured me to give their best in

the tournament."

Through India, the Maldives and Nepal are strong sides but the girls are

upbeat to give their best effort in the tournament, she said further.

Amzad Hossain, the coach of Bangladesh U-19 Junior Handball Team said: "We

started the camp with 48 players. Later, it came down to 40 players.

From there we're participating in the tournament with the final team of 14

players now. The preparation and practice of the junior team has been similar

to that of the youth team. We will also try to do the best in the

tournament."

Aminul Islam Khan, media committee's chairman and former senior secretary of

Home Ministry, who was also present at the press conference, said the

tournament is going to be held after seven years.

Earlier, the tournament was held in 2010 and 2016. Everyone is very happy

that such a tournament is being organised. The promotion of handball is

increasing day by day in the country. Handball is now being played in 34

districts of the country.

He said: "Handball is creating great interest among our children and youth.

The Bangabandhu IHF Trophy Women's Tournament will be successful and fruitful

as ever."

Habibur Rahman, additional inspector general of Bangladesh Police and general

secretary of Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation, hoped that the Bangabandhu IHF

Trophy tournament would be successful and fruitful.

Through this tournament, the handball of the country gets more pace.

Of the tentative budget of Taka 95,40,800 (Ninety five lakh forty thousand

and eight hundred) for the tournament the BHF got Taka 68,0000 (Sixty eight

lakh) from IHF, Taka 20,000,00 (Twenty lakh) from co sponsors while Taka

7,40,800 (Seven lakh forty thousand and eight hundred) was managed from the

federation's own fund.

General Secretary of BHF Asaduzzaman Kohinoor, Tournament and Media

Committee's Secretary Jahangir Hossain were also present, among others, at

the press conference.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha