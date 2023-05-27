General

An aircraft of Nepal Airlines Corporation en route to Bangalore of India from Kathmandu has been diverted to Kathmandu suspecting a bird strike.

The narrow-body A 320 aircraft of the Nepal's flag carrier was diverted and safely landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) within 25 minutes, according to TIA Office.

The TIA Spokesperson Teknath Sitaula said, "The aircraft was diverted to Kathmandu suspecting a bird strike in the course of take-off at the TIA. Engineers are now examining the aircraft." The NAC plane had flown to Bangalore at 1:45 pm, and landed at the TIA at 2:10 pm through the 'Instrument Flight Rules' approach.

Arrangements have been made to take the passengers of the aircraft to the destinations on another aircraft, added the TIA.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal