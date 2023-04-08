General

The view tower at Banglachuli rural municipality in Dang district has been a preferred destination for domestic tourists lately.

The otherwise lesser-known village in Dang came to be known due to the View Tower that is situated at 32 kilometre away from Ghorahi, the district headquarters of Dang.

Shrijana Oli of Ghorahi Sub-Metropolitan City-15 shared that her heart was filled with joy when she visited Banglachuli. She expressed her concern that we do not prioritize visiting tourist spots such as Banglachuli in our own countryside.

Anita Sharma of Tulasipur Sub-Metropolitan City-17 came to Banglachuli for the first time. She was all praises for the place. "This place is neither too hot nor too cold. The weather is very moderate here. I could soak up view of Dang as well as various enchanting sceneries of neighbouring district in Pyuthan from the View Tower."

To attract more tourists, the road leading upto Banglachuli needs to be blacktopped, she suggested.

The View Tower along with other tourist attractions such as Dance House were built at the cost of Rs 22 million, informed Bhakta Bahadur Oli, former chairperson of Banglachuli municipality.

The garden in the View Tower should be further managed well to promote tourism, he viewed. Tulsiram Pun said, "People from cities visit Banglachuli to escape cacophony of the cities and spend some time in the lap of nature," he said.

Visitors could soak up view of various mountain ranges such as Kanchenjunga, Dhaulagiri and Machhapuchre among others which also offers a panoramic view of verdant forests and high hills in the district and surrounding district.

Source: National News Agency - RSS