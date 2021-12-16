General

The Embassy of Bangladesh here marked the 50th Victory Day of Bangladesh amidst a programme.

The Day commemorates the independence of Bangladesh from Pakistan. This year, Bangladesh is also celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation and the golden jubilee of Independence.

On the occasion, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Nepal, Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury hoisted the Bangladesh national flag. Paying tributes to the Bangabandhu, he said Rahman won independence for the nation enduring 14 years of imprisonment and struggle.

Ambassador Chowdhury said Bangladesh is always thankful to Nepal as it promptly recognized their independence. He expressed confidence that the friendship between the two countries would move ahead from strength to strength.

In separate messages best wishes given on the occasion to Bangladeshis within the country and abroad, President of Bangladesh Md Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, have expressed their commitments to making Bangladesh a developed and prosperous nation by 2041, achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 by means of the 'Vision 21', 'Vision 2041' and the 'Bangladesh Delta Plan'.

It is stated that the Bangladesh's economy which stands in the 40th ranking in the world would be upscaled to the 25th ranking in 2035. Bangladesh has been achieving success in poverty alleviation, minimizing the negative impact of climate change and reducing the child mortality rate.

On the occasion, Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy, Ishrat Jahan, Nepal-Bangladesh Friendship Association president Dindaya Rijal and LB Shrestha of Nepal-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce, among the speakers expressed happiness over political stability, peace and harmony as well as economic growth and rapid development achieved in Bangladesh.

They also mentioned about the agreement reached between Nepal and Bangladesh in the energy sector, expressing the conviction that exchange of cooperation would grow further in the tourism, literature, culture and other sectors in the coming days.

Embassy staff, Bangladeshis currently residing in Nepal and personalities from various walks of life of Nepal was present on the occasion.

