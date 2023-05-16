Trading

The 5th meeting of the Bangladesh-Nepal Joint Steering Committee on enhancing cooperation in power sector was held today at the administrative building of Payra 1,320MW power plant in the district.

In the meeting, Bangladesh Power Division Secretary Md Habibur Rahman and Nepalese Power, Water Resources and Irrigation Secretary Dinesh Kumar Ghimire led the delegation of their respective countries.

Issues including construction of hydropower plants in Nepal under joint investment of Bangladesh and Nepal, import of electricity from Nepal using existing interconnection grid lines over India and construction of new transmission lines were discussed in the meeting.

It was opined in the meeting that parts of the new transmission line to be constructed within Indian territory so that the matter would be determined through Bangladesh-India-Nepal tripartite agreement.

Besides, investment in hydropower plants in Nepal and possibility of construction of inter-country dedicated transmission line for direct power connection between Bangladesh and Nepal was also reviewed in the meeting.

Besides, the private sector investment of Bangladesh in power generation in Nepal was also discussed in the meeting.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha