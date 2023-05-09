Key Issues, politics

Leaders of the Bangladesh-Nepal Parliamentary Friendship Group today discussed different bilateral issues between Bangladesh and Nepal, said an official release here today.

The discussion took place while Nepalese Ambassador in Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari made a courtesy call on Bangladesh-Nepal Parliamentary Friendship Group President M Abdus Shahid MP at his Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban office here today.

Other friendship group members M Habibur Rahman MP, Kujendra Lal Tripura MP, M Abdul Aziz MP and Dr Shamil Uddin Ahmed Shimul MP also were present at the meeting.

During the call on, they discussed elaborately on trade and commerce of the countries, investment, transit, tourism, energy support, parliamentary friendship group programme, parliamentary standing committee programme, development of Bangladesh and economic empowerment of the women.

Highlighting the long time friendship of Bangladesh and Nepal, M Abdus Shahid MP said "We hope that the friendship relations between Nepal and Bangladesh would be continued in future ...there are a lot of opportunities of exchanging experience between the parliamentarians of both the countries through friendship group."

The ruling party lawmaker also informed the Nepalese envoy the activities of the Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad during this time. He also requested the Nepalese ambassador to make the Nepalese visas easier for the Bangladeshi people.

Recalling the diplomatic ties between Nepal and Bangladesh, the Nepalese Ambassador said "The diplomatic tie between Nepal and Bangladesh was established on April 8 in 1972. There is huge cultural similarity between Bangladesh and Nepal", Bhandari said.

The Nepalese envoy also praised the development of Bangladesh, adding "We need to disseminate the activities of the friendship group."

Concerned foreign ministry officials and senior parliament officials, among others, were present during this time.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha